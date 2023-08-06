'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: Jets, Dalvin Cook waiting game continues; Vikings can't 'rely' on close wins

Since being drafted No. 1 overall in April, Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has continued to take the necessary steps forward on his way to taking control of the offense. He's been taking first-team snaps since organized team activities, and was officially named Carolina's starting QB at the start of training camp. But before he opens up the regular season versus the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 10, Young's next step in his preparation will be getting some preseason snaps. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, head coach Frank Reich said that Young would play in the team's preseason opener versus the Jets. Though he did not clarify how much time the rookie will see in his first appearance, he did say the coaches already have a general plan for how much overall time to give him in the preseason. While Young has impressed in practices so far, according to his teammates and coaches, this should offer him a lower-stakes chance to get some in-game reps before fully taking the reins in the regular season. It will also offer fans their first chance at seeing the Panthers' new franchise quarterback in action, albeit in a limited role. The Panthers and Jets are set to face off on Aug. 12 at 4 p.m. ET on NFL Network.