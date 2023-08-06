'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: Jets, Dalvin Cook waiting game continues; Vikings can't 'rely' on close wins

The 2023 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.
Dalvin Cook waiting game continues
Free-agent running back Dalvin Cook visited the New York Jets during the final weekend of July, and even told Good Morning Football that odds were "pretty high" he would sign with Gang Green. A week has passed since, and no deal has come to fruition between the four-time Pro Bowler and the club. Thus, the waiting game continues. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport provided a quick update on the situation during Sunday's Inside Training Camp, saying that there is still a lot of "mutual interest" between the two parties.
"It would make a lot of sense, it just seems like both sides are kind of waiting before they move a little bit closer toward a signing," Rapoport explained. "It would not be a surprise, though, if that ended up happening." New York is also waiting on Breece Hall, who flashed as a rookie before tearing his ACL, to emerge off the physically unable to perform list, but a union with Cook could pay dividends both before and after the younger back is fully healthy. Should Cook eventually ink a deal with the Jets, his former rival, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, will have a full arsenal of offensive weapons everywhere he looks.
Young to play in Panthers' preseason opener
Since being drafted No. 1 overall in April, Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has continued to take the necessary steps forward on his way to taking control of the offense. He's been taking first-team snaps since organized team activities, and was officially named Carolina's starting QB at the start of training camp. But before he opens up the regular season versus the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 10, Young's next step in his preparation will be getting some preseason snaps. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, head coach Frank Reich said that Young would play in the team's preseason opener versus the Jets. Though he did not clarify how much time the rookie will see in his first appearance, he did say the coaches already have a general plan for how much overall time to give him in the preseason. While Young has impressed in practices so far, according to his teammates and coaches, this should offer him a lower-stakes chance to get some in-game reps before fully taking the reins in the regular season. It will also offer fans their first chance at seeing the Panthers' new franchise quarterback in action, albeit in a limited role. The Panthers and Jets are set to face off on Aug. 12 at 4 p.m. ET on NFL Network.
Raiders' Tyree Wilson has chance to play Week 1
When the Raiders drafted edge rusher Tyree Wilson No. 7 overall in this year's draft, it was with the understanding that the Texas Tech product was not 100 percent at the time, and it could take a minute for him to be ready for game action. After suffering a season-ending foot injury in his final college season, Wilson had undergone a foot procedure a month before the draft.
So far Wilson has not participated in Las Vegas' offseason program or training camp while recovering. But when asked by reporters Sunday about Wilson's availability come the regular season, head coach Josh McDaniels expressed that he has no concerns about Wilson's ability to return at some point in the season, adding that while he doesn't know yet exactly when Wilson will make his debut, he still has some hope that the edge rusher will be on the field for Week 1.
"As soon as he's ready, he's going to be out there," McDaniels said. "I've said it before, there's been nothing that has told us that's not going to happen."
Vikings recognize need for bigger margin of victory
The 2022 Vikings spent much of the season hearing criticism claiming the team wasn't a true contender, despite their 13-4 final record and NFC North crown. The team broke a record for the most games won by one score with 11, often pulling victory from the jaws of defeat and even coming back from 33 points down in their Week 15 game versus the Colts.
And quarterback Kirk Cousins knows that while the end result of those games came out on their side, that might not be the case in 2023.
"Well it's so uncommon, I mean you really can't rely on it moving forward," Cousins said in an interview with NFL Network's Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis on Saturday's Inside Training Camp Live. "I think it's something that you say, 'Love it, love that we did it, love the character and resiliency that it took to do that,' but if you think it's going to be copy and paste, you're fooling yourself. We've got to be a team that can win more decisively, pull away from people and it doesn't have to be in 11 one-score games. … And that's certainly one of the challenges we're issuing to ourselves as we go through camp."
The Vikings will be looking to return to the postseason and make a deeper run after being upset in last year's Wild Card Round. But the division looks to be getting stronger around Minnesota, with some pundits predicting the Vikings could be unseated as the top dogs. In order to silence the doubters, the Vikings will need to find a way to avoid those close-game situations.
PIT's Joey Porter Jr. has his say on Pickens catch
Earlier in the week Steelers fans were treated to the sight of an incredible, twisting one-handed catch made by George Pickens during practice. The man who had the best view of the moment was cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who Pickens outmaneuvered to make the highlight-reel grab. Speaking to NFL Network's James Palmer and Daniel Jeremiah on Inside Training Camp Live on Saturday, Porter detailed his experience on the other side of that catch, saying, "I was more shocked than anything. Because I turned around for the ball, and I'm like 'Where did he go? Where did the ball go?'"
Porter also mentioned that these types of one-on-one matchups between teammates are a big focus for the team, as the competition only helps sharpen everyone's skills.
"I feel like it brings us all together, because at the end of the day we're all competitive, we all want to compete," Porter said. "Like Coach said, there's a winner and a loser. And I always want to end up on the winning side."