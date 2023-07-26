Around the NFL

Panthers officially name No. 1 pick Bryce Young starting QB

Published: Jul 26, 2023 at 01:00 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The expected has come to fruition: Bryce Young is the starting QB in Carolina.

Panthers head coach Frank Reich confirmed what was inevitable for the No. 1 pick on Wednesday, telling reporters officially that Young had earned the right to the top spot on the depth chart.

"Yes, he's QB1," Reich said with a slight grin. "I think Bryce has made good progress. You can just tell, he and the whole group on offense ... you can just tell everybody is feeling more comfortable with it. Certainly, Bryce is as well. So we feel good about where he's at.

"We've got a long way to go. You know, it's Day 1, and I know you guys all understand that, but I like where we're at."

Young's selection -- which came after Carolina moved up to the first pick via a trade with Chicago -- set an immediate path that would only lead to one destination: The starting job. The rookie has done nothing but impress since arriving, and sounded like an experienced veteran -- or at least, a player with plenty of experience in front of a microphone -- when told of Reich's response Wednesday.

"That means a lot. That's a huge blessing," Young said. "For me, it doesn't change my approach. Make sure that I take things day by day. There's a lot that I want to keep growing in, keep improving in. ...

"For me, it's a day-by-day approach. We'll watch the good and the bad from today. We'll go back and we'll learn from it and then we'll get another opportunity to come out and try to perfect it tomorrow."

Young was always going to become Carolina's starter, and as the most pro-ready option at the position in the 2023 draft class, this was only a matter of time. Reich wisely decided to make the announcement at the start of camp, eliminating any room for questions about quarterback as he attempts to turn the Panthers toward contention with a new man leading the offense.

