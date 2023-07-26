Panthers officially name No. 1 pick Bryce Young starting QB

Young's selection -- which came after Carolina moved up to the first pick via a trade with Chicago -- set an immediate path that would only lead to one destination: The starting job. The rookie has done nothing but impress since arriving, and sounded like an experienced veteran -- or at least, a player with plenty of experience in front of a microphone -- when told of Reich's response Wednesday.

"That means a lot. That's a huge blessing," Young said. "For me, it doesn't change my approach. Make sure that I take things day by day. There's a lot that I want to keep growing in, keep improving in. ...

"For me, it's a day-by-day approach. We'll watch the good and the bad from today. We'll go back and we'll learn from it and then we'll get another opportunity to come out and try to perfect it tomorrow."