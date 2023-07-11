Carolina Panthers NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

3) After shipping D.J. Moore to Chicago in the move for Young, Carolina enters training camp with a hodgepodge of pass catchers in the receiver room. Is there enough receiving talent to support the rookie QB in Year 1? Adam Thielen turns 33 before camp closes and no longer finds separation with regularity, while his partner atop the WR depth chart, D.J. Chark, has just 37 catches since 2021 after missing time with injuries. The Panthers will be asking third-year wideout Terrace Marshall Jr. to finally make a leap and rookie Jonathan Mingo to contribute early. It would also help if new tight end Hayden Hurst can deliver the third 50-catch season of his career.

4) Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is switching the Panthers' base scheme from 4-3 to 3-4 during his first year in Carolina. Players will have to adjust, such as star pass rusher Brian Burns switching from defensive end to outside linebacker in a contract year. Whatever hiccups occur, Evero is just the man to soothe them. He interviewed for five head coaching vacancies last cycle -- including Carolina -- and his decision to leave the Broncos and join the Panthers' staff was the steal of steals this offseason. Evero's new scheme and presence could be the secret ingredients to invigorating a defense that ranked 19th in scoring last year.