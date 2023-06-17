Around the NFL

Panthers' Brian Burns: Rookie QB Bryce Young 'put quite a stamp on the locker room' during minicamp

Published: Jun 17, 2023 at 02:41 PM
Michael Baca

Veteran Panthers got to see Bryce Young in action for the first time during the team's mandatory minicamp this week.

By all accounts, the rookie quarterback is leaving quite the impression.

"It's hard not to like that kid," star pass rusher Brian Burns said, via ESPN's David Newton. "He's put quite a stamp on the locker room. He walks around with this kind of -- excuse my language -- 'humble but I know I'm the s---' type of swag. You know? He's got it, but he's humble with it."

Carolina acquired the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft in order to select Young, and its big investment portends to be a good one in the early going, as evidenced by head coach Frank Reich's decision promote the 21-year-old to the first team during organized team activities. It's all part of Reich's plan for Young to be ready for training camp, where his first live practice as a pro will take place.

Adam Thielen, a nine-year veteran and newcomer to Carolina, feels Young will be ready for it after seeing the rookie's pocket presence during OTAs.

"There's so much talk about him, so there's not a whole lot of surprise," Thielen said. "For me, it's probably been his movement in the pocket, his ability to get the ball out on time but do that in a way that isn't just, like, sitting in one stagnant spot.

"Sometimes this time of the year, it can be easy when you're not getting hit, no pads on ... to just sit there, and no fear, and just throw it around. But you can tell that he practices like a game. ... That's been really impressive."

Young showed tremendous pocket poise during his collegiate career at Alabama. The 21-year-old generated 8,200 passing yards and 79 touchdowns with 12 interceptions in 27 games in two years as a starter, earning the Heisman Trophy as a true sophomore in 2021.

Young, along with all Panthers rookies, are set to report to training camp on July 22, while veterans are to arrive the following day. July 26 marks Young's first live practice with the Panthers and when the rookie's development really begins. So far, he's already instilling confidence on a team that enters a new era.

"Everybody is here for him," said veteran wideout DJ Chark. "And we believe he can take us to some really high places."

