Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Published: Dec 11, 2021 at 08:53 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was awarded the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's highest individual honor in his first season as a starter. Other finalists were Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud and Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

Young collected 2,311 points in the voting; the runner-up was Hutchinson with 954 points, followed by Pickett (631) and Stroud (399).

"I've always been labeled as someone who's not the prototype, being an African-American quarterback and being quote-unquote undersized and not being that prototype, I've always been ruled out and counted out," Young said after singling out several supporters during his acceptance speech. "People a lot of times have told me that I wasn't going to be able to make it. And for me, it's always been about, not really proving them wrong but proving to myself what I can accomplish. I've always pushed myself to work the hardest and I try my best to do all I can to maximize all that I can do. And thanks to the people around me and through the grace of God, I've been able to make it here, and I'm truly grateful for that."

Young has led the Crimson Tide to a 12-1 record, a Southeastern Conference championship, and a top-seeded berth in the College Football Playoff. On the season, he's completed 314 of 462 passes (68 percent) for 4,322 yards, 43 touchdown passes and four interceptions, while rushing for three more scores.

Among Young's top performances were a school-record 559 passing yards with five touchdowns against Arkansas, and an SEC Championship Game record 421 yards against then-No. 1 Georgia. He struggled against rival Auburn (25 of 51) but led a 97-yard touchdown drive with under two minutes remaining to force overtime as the Crimson Tide eventually escaped with a 24-22 win. He will lead Alabama against Cincinnati on Dec. 31 in the Cotton Bowl CFP semifinal.

As a true sophomore, Young won't be eligible for the 2022 NFL Draft. He played sparingly as a freshman (22 pass attempts), serving as a backup to current New England Patriots QB Mac Jones.

Young is the second consecutive Alabama player to win the Heisman -- wide receiver DeVonta Smith, a first-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in April, won the honor last year -- and is the fourth winner from the school overall. Running back Mark Ingram won the 2009 Heisman, and RB Derrick Henry took it in 2015.

Pickett led Pitt to an Atlantic Coast Conference title and is considered among the top quarterback prospects for the 2022 draft. Stroud -- like Young, a first-year starter -- threw 38 TD passes for the 10-2 Buckeyes, who earned a Rose Bowl berth against Utah. Hutchinson logged 13.5 sacks at defensive end to anchor a Michigan defense headed to its first CFP appearance. The Wolverines won the Big Ten title.

Voters for the trophy include 870 media members, former Heisman winners and one vote cast collectively by fans.

Related Content

news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW