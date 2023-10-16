Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Published: Oct 16, 2023 at 01:02 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time. 

The school issued a statement saying that Bowers will undergo surgery on Monday and that "a full recovery is anticipated." Bowers' timetable for a potential return is unclear.

Bowers is expected to undergo “tightrope” surgery, which is a newer method that has been adopted as a better way of strengthening the ligaments connecting the fibula to the tibia. Several athletes, such as Dolphins quarterback ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ when he was at Alabama, have had the procedure in recent years with strong results, including shorter recovery times.

The injury came when Bowers appeared to fight for extra yardage after a catch against the Commodores. His ankle was torqued awkwardly while being tackled. Bowers, who missed the rest of the game, was spotted after the game wearing a walking boot.

Related Links

Top-ranked Georgia has a bye this weekend. It returns to action with a slew of tough games that includes No. 20 Missouri, No. 13 Ole Miss and No. 17 Tennessee and is bookended with games against rivals Florida and Georgia Tech.

A true junior, Bowers has been one of the best tight ends in college football over the past three seasons. This year, he has been the top target for QB Carson Beck, with Bowers catching 41 passes for 567 yards and four TDs so far this season. He entered the Vanderbilt game with three straight 100-yard games -- including 157 yards and the game-winning TD in a heroic effort against Auburn the week prior -- but left Saturday's game after four catches for 22 yards.

Bowers not only has helped Georgia start this season 7-0 and ranked No. 1 in the country, but he also was a major part of the Bulldogs' back-to-back national titles. Bowers caught 56 passes for 882 yards and 13 touchdowns as a freshman in 2021, followed by 63 catches for 942 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore in 2022.

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah broke down Bowers’ tape over the summer and compared him to the San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle in terms of style and potential impact at the next level.

Related Content

news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.
news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.
news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.