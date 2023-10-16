Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Top-ranked Georgia has a bye this weekend. It returns to action with a slew of tough games that includes No. 20 Missouri, No. 13 Ole Miss and No. 17 Tennessee and is bookended with games against rivals Florida and Georgia Tech.

A true junior, Bowers has been one of the best tight ends in college football over the past three seasons. This year, he has been the top target for QB Carson Beck, with Bowers catching 41 passes for 567 yards and four TDs so far this season. He entered the Vanderbilt game with three straight 100-yard games -- including 157 yards and the game-winning TD in a heroic effort against Auburn the week prior -- but left Saturday's game after four catches for 22 yards.

Bowers not only has helped Georgia start this season 7-0 and ranked No. 1 in the country, but he also was a major part of the Bulldogs' back-to-back national titles. Bowers caught 56 passes for 882 yards and 13 touchdowns as a freshman in 2021, followed by 63 catches for 942 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore in 2022.