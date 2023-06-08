Panthers' Frank Reich promotes Bryce Young to first team at OTAs, won't name him Week 1 starter yet

Dalton has been, by all accounts, both remarkably helpful to and competitive with Young, and shouldn't be the least bit surprised by Young's promotion. This has always been the expectation, and fortunately for Panthers fans, Reich is going to spare them the breath wasted claiming there is a legitimate competition for the starting job.

Well, maybe not yet.

"Not yet," Reich said when asked if he felt comfortable naming Young the Week 1 starter. "He's showing everything you want to see. But again, this goes back to even the draft, you don't make a decision until you have to make it, right? We'll just keep giving him and our team the opportunity to get better and to earn that starting role. So far, he and a lot of our guys are taking the steps needed to earn that spot. But we don't have to make that decision yet, so we'll just kind of keep chugging along here."

Reich is, in typical coach fashion, avoiding speaking in absolutes when it's early June. For all intents and purposes, though, this is Young's job, and Young's team.

Ever the gracious quarterback, Young won't begin his path toward stardom without expressing initial gratitude for Dalton's help.

"Being able to learn from Andy, and you know, that's not something that's done -- every single day, I'm standing right by him and watching him operate," Young said. "Him talking to me in the locker room and the meeting rooms, giving me advice about everything. On the field, off the field, how he handles himself. How he conducts himself in the locker room. Everything. That's something that has helped me a lot and will continue to help. Andy has been amazing."