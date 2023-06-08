Panthers CB Jaycee Horn to miss rest of OTAs, minicamp with left ankle injury

The Carolina Panthers announced Thursday morning that the cornerback will miss the rest of organized team activities and mandatory minicamp with an injury to his left ankle.
Horn was examined by Dr. Robert Anderson, who determined the CB didn't need surgery.
The club added Horn is expected to be ready for training camp in late July.
Horn's injury, suffered while working out on his own last weekend, isn't to the same foot the former No. 8 overall pick fractured in 2021, forcing him to miss all but three games of his rookie season.
After missing the bulk of his first campaign, Horn bounced back in Year 2, looking the part of a building-block CB. However, he still missed time due to injury. In two seasons, he's played just 16 games.
"Obviously, I can't control some of the injuries I had. That's nobody's fault, here or there," Horn recently told The Athletic. "I've got to be available, be on the field, and goals like that -- that stuff will take care of itself with playing good football."
The hope is the latest injury setback will be a blip on the offseason radar, not one that lingers, disrupting another season for the talented but injury-riddled corner.