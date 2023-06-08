Around the NFL

Panthers CB Jaycee Horn to miss rest of OTAs, minicamp with left ankle injury

Published: Jun 08, 2023 at 08:49 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The optimism surrounding Jaycee Horn's health entering Year 3 didn't last long.

The Carolina Panthers announced Thursday morning that the cornerback will miss the rest of organized team activities and mandatory minicamp with an injury to his left ankle.

Horn was examined by Dr. Robert Anderson, who determined the CB didn't need surgery.

Related Links

The club added Horn is expected to be ready for training camp in late July.

Horn's injury, suffered while working out on his own last weekend, isn't to the same foot the former No. 8 overall pick fractured in 2021, forcing him to miss all but three games of his rookie season.

After missing the bulk of his first campaign, Horn bounced back in Year 2, looking the part of a building-block CB. However, he still missed time due to injury. In two seasons, he's played just 16 games.

"Obviously, I can't control some of the injuries I had. That's nobody's fault, here or there," Horn recently told The Athletic. "I've got to be available, be on the field, and goals like that -- that stuff will take care of itself with playing good football."

The hope is the latest injury setback will be a blip on the offseason radar, not one that lingers, disrupting another season for the talented but injury-riddled corner.

Related Content

news

Giants cancel OTA session due to air quality concerns

Canadian wildfires that have affected the air quality in Northeastern U.S. states have forced NFL teams to adjust their practices. New York Giants coach Brian Daboll canceled Thursday's OTA session.

news

Vikings to release RB Dalvin Cook after six seasons

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to officially release running back Dalvin Cook on Friday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.

news

RB Joe Mixon addresses 'noise' on Bengals future: 'Everybody has backed me 100 percent'

Joe Mixon's status in Cincinnati has been a hot topic all summer, with rumors swirling that the Bengals could move on given his hefty contract. But the running back said he's not fretting about the speculation.

news

Lions LB Alex Anzalone on Jahmyr Gibbs-Alvin Kamara comparisons: 'It's hard to judge when we're in pajamas'

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone wants to put a halt to the comparisons between rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs and veteran Alvin Kamara. Anzalone says he wants to see Gibbs' talents in an NFL game.

news

Deshaun Watson on entering second season with Browns: 'I'm pretty far ahead of where I was last year'

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson says he's "pretty far ahead" of where he stood last season with the team.

news

Dak Prescott, Cowboys talk up 'Texas Coast' offense led by Mike McCarthy: 'A system that's not out there'

It's a new day in Dallas, with coach Mike McCarthy calling the offensive plays for the first time since his final season in Green Bay in 2018. Two days into mandatory minicamp, players are already noticing a difference.

news

Jeffery Simmons insists Titans aren't 'rebuilding' in 2023: 'We're trying to build a winning culture'

With a new general manager, an aging quarterback, an offensive anchor in the final year of his deal and division rivals on the come-up, Tennessee is hearing a lot about a rebuild these days. Jeffery Simmons isn't buying it.

news

Colts coach Shane Steichen: We are constantly educating our players on gambling policy

Indianapolis Colts coach Shane Steichen spoke publicly Wednesday for the first time since reports surfaced that the NFL was investigating Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers for possible violations of the league's gambling policy.

news

Panthers pass rusher Brian Burns changes jersey number to No. 0: 'A new beginning' for Carolina

Brian Burns will have a new look this season, in the front seven and on the front of his jersey. The Panthers' star pass rusher is taking advantage of a new league rule and changing his number from No. 53 to No. 0.

news

Browns RB Nick Chubb will be 'playing for' late NFL legend Jim Brown: 'He saw something in me'

Running back Nick Chubb, who got to know the late Jim Brown over his first five NFL seasons, said he'll be "playing for" the Browns legend this season in his honor.

news

Vikings fielding trade calls for Pro Bowl pass rusher Danielle Hunter

The Vikings sent Za'Darius Smith to Cleveland last month, and they might not be finished making moves. Minnesota has been receiving calls regarding the availability of edge rusher Danielle Hunter, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More