Panthers CB Jaycee Horn to miss rest of OTAs, minicamp with left ankle injury

The club added Horn is expected to be ready for training camp in late July.

Horn's injury, suffered while working out on his own last weekend, isn't to the same foot the former No. 8 overall pick fractured in 2021, forcing him to miss all but three games of his rookie season.

After missing the bulk of his first campaign, Horn bounced back in Year 2, looking the part of a building-block CB. However, he still missed time due to injury. In two seasons, he's played just 16 games.

"Obviously, I can't control some of the injuries I had. That's nobody's fault, here or there," Horn recently told The Athletic. "I've got to be available, be on the field, and goals like that -- that stuff will take care of itself with playing good football."