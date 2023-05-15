Bryce Young enters Panthers OTAs as QB2 behind veteran Andy Dalton

"Yeah, Bryce will get a lot of reps," Reich said Saturday. "As we said, when he's ready, when it's best for the team, that's when we'll look to make a transition. Right now, we come back out Monday, Andy will be taking reps with the 1s, Bryce will be with the 2s.

"Bryce is gonna get a lot of reps. Likely even get a few more than Andy, just as the new guy. And the good thing with Andy is, he's logged a lot in the last few weeks and as a savvy veteran, he still needs to work. But we'll focus on getting Bryce, as the younger played, focused on getting him as many reps as we can."