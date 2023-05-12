Panthers HC Frank Reich: No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young made 'great impression' in first practice

Not shockingly, Reich indicated that the Panthers were spoon feeding all their rookies on Day 1, installing some basics and core principles to the first-year players and other tryout candidates.

"We keep the install relatively light," Reich said. "I'd say we want to challenge them a little bit, but we try to find that fine line. I thought (offensive coordinator) Thomas Brown did a good job with the guys today getting everything and installing it. The position coaches did a good job. I think all the players kinda took to it quickly.

"We were able to pace things out there, right? Because you don't have big numbers out there, so we're kinda going slow. There's a lot of coaching going on in between plays. The goal isn't to try to fool them out there. We want to put them in the best position to show us what they can do."

These practice sessions are essentially walk-throughs, but even Young connecting on a deep ball on the final play in 11-on-11 work opened Reich's eyes.

"I always think it means something, right? It means something. You always want to finish on a positive note," Reich said. "I thought Bryce did not only a good job with himself but just really commanding the huddle. Kinda keeping everybody loose. Keeping everybody dialed into what we were doing. I thought the guys did a good job."

Young is just starting his NFL journey, almost four months away from the start of the 2023 NFL season, so the process is just beginning. The Panthers will allow him to battle for the starting QB job, and Young has to be considered the overwhelming favorite to win it, although veteran Andy Dalton certainly could start if Young needs time. The other quarterbacks on the roster include Matt Corral and Jacob Eason.