Panthers select Alabama QB Bryce Young with No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

A pristine passer with marvelous accuracy both in and out of the pocket, Young is a pinpoint thrower to all three levels and works through his progression quickly. He might not have the biggest cannon, but his passes are plenty potent, and the signal-caller's ability to anticipate makes up for any lack of velocity. Young owns dual-threat ability, but he always keeps his eyes downfield, looking to make plays with his arm.

The biggest knock on Young is his size at 5-foot-10 and 204 pounds. Carolina general manager Scott Fitterer previously noted he's not very concerned about the QB's height and added that Young could gain bulk at the NFL level. If he stays healthy, Young brings tide-changing upside to the organization.

The Panthers traded for the No. 1 overall choice, moving up from No. 9, by giving Chicago a host of draft selections and star receiver D.J. Moore to get their top choice of quarterbacks. Young is their guy.

Over the past three seasons, Carolina has cycled through quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater, P.J. Walker, Sam Darnold, Cam Newton (again) and Baker Mayfield. All proved faulty, with last offseason’s trade for Mayfield highlighting the inability of the previous coaching staff to coax quality play from the position.

With Reich taking over this offseason, Carolina will usher in a new era with a new quarterback.

A proven leader on and off the field, Young helms a rebuilt offense with a solid line. Carolina added running back Miles Sanders and veteran receivers Adam Thielen and D.J. Chark in free agency to help buoy their young quarterback. The Panthers also inked veteran quarterback Andy Dalton, who should help mentor Young early in his career.

Carolina has five more draft picks this weekend to upgrade the offense, particularly at receiver, and add pieces to a solid defense.