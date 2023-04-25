Panthers head coach Frank Reich: 'There is consensus' for No. 1 overall pick

Last week, general manager Scott Fitterer indicated a final decision hadn't been made on the top choice. But the coach and GM met Monday, solidifying the decision.

"He came into my office yesterday at some point, and asked the question," Reich said. "It was kind of like a proposal of sorts. And I said yes (laughs). There is consensus, and we're excited."

The league-wide expectation is Alabama's Bryce Young will be the Panthers' pick with the top selection, but Carolina did meet with all the top quarterback options during the draft process.

"There was ebbs and flows during the process. Reich said. "... I don't want to say there's any drastic change of mind, but there's ebbs and flows of how much you like a guy. And that's why you have to resist the temptation of making your mind up too early, right? So I thought we as a scouting staff and coaches did a good job of not falling into that trap. Just take it for what it is. Take it day by day. Go on these visits, watch tape. Go through the process. Continue to evaluate and talk it through."

Reich said the choice became clear as the scouts caught the coaching staff up on the quarterback prospects following Carolina's trade from No. 9 to No. 1 last month.

"I think we all had inclinations early on," Reich said. "Again, not to totally repeat everything I just said, I just think the conviction built gradually. The conviction built gradually for us as coaches because scouts were ahead of us. The scouts were ahead of us -- they had already done all their work. So as we dug in, our conviction started to build slowly but surely."