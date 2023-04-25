2023 NFL Draft Buzz: Latest league news, rumors from Tuesday ahead of Thursday's Round 1

NFL.com's abundance of mock drafts lends an opportunity to project several different scenarios during the 2023 NFL Draft. The practice may prove beneficial considering Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot's comments on Tuesday.

"This is the most uncertain it has been, in my opinion," Fontenot told reporters about projecting this year's draft.

Armed with the No. 8 overall pick, the Falcons have several needs along a young roster. But even after selecting Desmond Ridder last year and signing Taylor Heinicke this offseason, who logged 13 starts combined (Ridder, 4; Heinicke, 9) in 2022, Fontenot indicated Atlanta won't be pigeon-holing itself in terms of potentially drafting a quarterback.

"We are not going to close any doors," he said. "We won't close any doors. We are not closing the door on any position."

Of course, what happens between picks 1-7 should dictate what the Falcons ultimately do. Then again, Fontenot is also playing his part in making this one of the most unpredictable drafts in recent years.