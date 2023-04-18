Five Round 1 slots that could change the direction of the 2023 NFL Draft

A fracas has apparently broken out between teams wanting to acquire this selection from Arizona, which would allow someone to leapfrog quarterback-hungry Indianapolis at No. 4 overall and snag the best QB remaining after the Panthers (No. 1) and Texans (No. 2) have presumably picked theirs. General manager Monti Ossenfort's phone must be burning up. There's also the possibility that the Colts themselves will try to move one spot in an attempt to box out the interlopers. Whoever wins this battle will change the direction of the draft.





As for the Cardinals, they could still throw another wrench in the works later in Round 1 even after trading this pick away by selecting star running back Bijan Robinson if the pass rushers they prefer are off the board by the time their turn comes up again.