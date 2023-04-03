Around the NFL

Georgia DT Jalen Carter visiting Bears; won't visit teams without top-10 draft pick

Published: Apr 03, 2023 at 12:18 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, one of the most talented prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft, is only taking visits to teams holding one of the draft's top 10 selections, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, citing Carter's agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Carter, 21, is visiting the Chicago Bears on Monday, Rapoport reported, per a source. The Bears previously owned the No. 1 overall pick before trading it in a whopper of a deal to the Carolina Panthers, sliding down to the ninth selection in the process.

The Eagles, who hold Picks 10 (via the Saints) and 30 in Round 1, have previously met with Carter, per Rapoport.

Rosenhaus has declined visit requests from teams picking outside the top 10, according to Rapoport, but he's open to arranging a pre-draft visit for Carter to a team that trades into the top 10 prior to the draft.

Rosenhaus is confident, based on information he's gathered, that Carter will be a top-10 pick when it's all said and done, per Rapoport. NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah ranks Carter as the No. 5 overall prospect in his most recent ranking of the top 50 draft prospects. As Jeremiah mentions in his rankings, any team interested in selecting Carter will need to do its due diligence in examining off-field concerns after Carter's arrest last month.

Carter left the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine after arrest warrants were issued for him in Athens, Georgia, for racing and reckless driving charges stemming from an investigation into a fatal Jan. 15 car crash. He was booked on the two misdemeanors and released from custody on March 1 before returning to the combine, although Carter did not participate in on-field activities in Indianapolis.

At Georgia's pro day two weeks later, Carter reportedly weighed in at 323 pounds -- nine pounds heavier than he weighed at the combine -- and struggled during his workout. One day after the pro day, Carter entered no contest pleas to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing and was sentenced to serve 12 months of probation, pay a $1,000 fine, perform 80 hours of community service and complete a state-approved defensive driving course.

Carter emerged as a force in 2021, playing alongside 2022 first-rounders Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt on arguably the best defensive line in college football. After being named a second-team All-SEC selection in 2021, Carter earned first-team Associated Press All-American and all-conference honors -- despite two injuries suffered in-season -- during Georgia's run to a second straight national title last season.

