2023 NFL Draft: Jalen Carter struggles during Georgia pro day workout

Carter did not participate in any athletic testing but did take part in positional drills, according to reports. NFL Network reporter Sherree Burruss said team personnel evaluators told her that Carter's day was a mixed bag, with some indicating he struggled toward the end of his workout.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart called Carter "a generational talent" and defended his character following the pro day.

"He is a great young man," Smart told Burruss. "His teammates love him. When you look at the course of the year he had, he gets injured on the first play (of the season vs. Oregon). He fights back, he gets injured again with an MCL (against Missouri).

"He probably could have shut it down. He decided to come back and play really for his teammates. I think that says a lot about his character in terms of what his competitive character is like and what he wants to do on the field for his teammates."