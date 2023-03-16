Top 2023 NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter pleads no contest to reckless driving, racing charges

"The investigation, the warrants taken for misdemeanor traffic charges, and the Accusation filed against Mr. Carter in the Athens-Clarke County Municipal Court demonstrate some key facts that should debunk false information that spread online and in the media after Mr. Carter's arrest," Stephens stated. "First, Jalen Carter's actions on January 15, 2023, did not cause the tragic accident involving Chandler Lecroy, Devin Willock, Victoria Bowles and Warren McClendon."

Stephens also stated that Carter "never left the scene of the accident without being told that he could leave" and "had not been drinking alcohol and was not under the influence of alcohol or any other illegal substance at the time of the wreck."

Carter is No. 5 in NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah's most recent ranking of the top 50 draft prospects. He struggled at Georgia’s pro day on Wednesday, weighing in nine pounds heavier than he did two weeks ago at the NFL Scouting Combine. All 32 teams attended Carter's pro day, including Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus and GM Ryan Poles. Poles said on Thursday the Bears, who currently hold the No. 9 overall pick in the draft, will bring Carter in for one of their pre-draft prospect visits.