Odell Beckham Jr. 'didn't get any assurances' Lamar Jackson would be Ravens' QB in 2023, but 'would love' to play with him

"My thoughts would be that he would be here," Beckham said. "I know that these two (Ravens GM Eric DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh) want him to be here, and at the end of the day, that's going to be up to them."

DeCosta said he has spoken to Jackson since the QB made a trade request on March 2 but has not had discussions since the Beckham deal was inked.

"There's been interaction along the way, you know Lamar's in our plans, we love Lamar, our feelings about Lamar have not changed one bit since the end of the season," DeCosta said on Thursday. "We're hopeful still that we'll get a long-term deal done. He's the right player for this team to lead us to where we want to be. I think the locker room knows that, the organization knows that, I think the fanbase knows that. So it's ongoing, but I can't think of a situation where we wouldn't think that our best team is with Lamar Jackson on the team in September."

After failing to reach a long-term agreement with Jackson, the Ravens used the non-exclusive franchise tag on the QB. Jackson is permitted to discuss contracts with other clubs and sign a an offer sheet, which Baltimore could match or allow Jackson to leave and get two first-round picks in exchange.