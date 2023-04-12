AFC Roster Reset: Biggest signings/losses, burning question for each team ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft





BURNING QUESTION: Can the Patriots prove 2022 was just a bump in the road?





After surprising most everyone with a playoff appearance in 2021, the Patriots took a step or two backward. With Bill O'Brien back in the fold as offensive play-caller after the uninspiring stewardship of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, New England will try to get on track again. And the time is now for Mac Jones, who struggled under Patricia, to take his next positive step. Year 3 tends to be a crucial one for most young quarterbacks; accordingly, the Pats added a couple of pass-catchers who should help Jones. (Unless the recent report that Bill Belichick shopped Jones becomes something more.) Soon we will learn whether the team can turn toward better days and shake the surprising sloppiness of recent years, or if New England is simply treading water.