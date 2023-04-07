NFC Roster Reset: Conference hierarchy heading into 2023 NFL Draft

These four teams improved last season by an average of 4.5 victories over their 2021 win totals, with each of them experiencing a noticeable bump in offensive output. Three of the four made the playoffs, too, but it's the one team that did not that's likely to be many folks' darling for the 2023 season.

The Lions captured America's attention with their torrid streak down the stretch, winning eight of their final 10 games following a 1-6 start. And if the noise for them was loud last winter, imagine what it'll be for a team that has its core back in place -- along with a few big add-ons.

There have been some tough locker room losses this offseason, such as RB Jamaal Williams, S DeShon Elliott and special teams ace Chris Board. But the Lions arguably upgraded talent-wise over the first two, adding David Montgomery (from the rival Bears) and C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and addressed a huge need at corner with Cameron Sutton.

And yes, they have two first-round picks upcoming, along with two more second-rounders; that's four selections in the top 55 picks overall. If GM Brad Holmes does as well in this draft as he did in last year's, the Lions might be in terrific shape for the long haul. Lovable losers no longer? We shall see. Remember: This franchise has one playoff win since 1957.

The Vikings earned some cred with a 13-win season, but how good were they really? All four regular-season losses were by double digits, and they were outscored on the season. They also let the hapless Colts build a 33-zip lead on them and lost at home in the playoff opener. Eleven of the 13 wins were by one score, too.