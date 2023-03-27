Robert Saleh confident Jets, Packers will eventually 'figure something out' on Aaron Rodgers trade

The New York Jets and Green Bay Packers are in a holding pattern regarding a potential trade for four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers.
Since Rodgers announced he intends to keep playing and intends to play for the Jets a dozen days ago, there's been little reported movement toward a deal.
Speaking Monday from the Annual League Meeting in Phoenix, Jets head coach Robert Saleh sounded content to let the process play out in the coming weeks.
"You'd always like to (have the QB position resolved). It takes two to tango, so it's just a process," he said. "We respect the process, and when it gets done, it gets done."
Saleh reiterated that Rodgers' desire to join the Jets speaks to the team building that has occurred in Florham Park.
"We've come a long way in two years," he said. "To have a guy of his caliber. ... There's a lot of guys off of it. A lot of guys have wanted to come here and play, and there's a lot of excitement around the organization. It's a cool thing to be a part of. So hopefully, we can continue moving forward and capitalize on the momentum."
For now, like the rest of us, Saleh will wait to see how a trade eventually shakes out as the sides haggle over compensation for the 39-year-old quarterback.
"You guys know me, I'm a positive thinker. I'm sure eventually they'll figure something out," Saleh said.
Jets general manager Joe Douglas told reporters later Monday that there have been "some productive conversations" with Green Bay on a trade for Rodgers, but the two sides are "not where we need to be at right now" in regards to compensation. Douglas added there is "no hard deadline" for a deal to get done.
NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported on Monday that the Jets are operating with Rodgers as their Plan A. Heretofore, Gang Green has refused to consider a fallback option, believing a trade will eventually get done.
In the meantime, with Mike White signing in Miami and Joe Flacco a free agent, Zach Wilson sits atop the Jets' QB depth chart. Assuming the Rodgers trade doesn't hit a massive pothole and flat-tire the maneuver, Wilson is set to be the backup.
Saleh said Monday he's still confident in the former No. 2 overall pick's ability to develop into an eventual starter.
"As of now (he's QB2), for sure. Like I said, we're really excited to work with him," Saleh said. "I want to make sure I rephrase that, when I said as of now. I know that's gonna be the headline. But he's our No. 2. I really still think Zach has a future in this league to be a really good quarterback. I really do. He has the work ethic. He has the mindset. He's coming in here to attack it. We're counting on him to be a fixture here for a while."
The ideal runway for the Jets is to execute the Rodgers trade and garner on-field success for a year or two under the MVP while Wilson develops his game and mental makeup. Then when Rodgers decides to walk away, they hand the reins back to Wilson. Potential turbulence threatens to make that course bumpy, but it appears it's the flight path the Jets plan to steer towards.