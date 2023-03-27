2023 NFL offseason: Projecting performances of receivers who changed teams

Average salary: $4.5 million





With Chiefs in 2022: 8 games | 25 receptions | 297 receiving yards | 4 receiving TDs





2023 numbers will be: BETTER





Simply staying on the field should allow Hardman to surpass his statistical performance last season, when he missed significant time with an injury. If we were using his 59-catch, 693-yard 2021 season as a benchmark, however, I'd probably say he'll do worse, simply because he's downgrading from the high-flying Chiefs offense to New York. Going from one future Hall of Fame QB to (likely) another doesn't hurt, though. Hardman's speed pairs well with Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard in a remade receiver room. He should thrive on jet sweeps and quick screens.





During his time in Kansas City, Hardman failed to pop as a consistent downfield threat, so the question is whether Aaron Rodgers can unlock a part of Hardman's game that Patrick Mahomes never could. The bet is no, but Hardman should still have a solid role with Gang Green.