WR Elijah Moore says trade came 'out of nowhere,' but 'couldn't be happier' in Cleveland

"No, I did not, man, it was like out of nowhere, but I'm, you know, super excited," Moore said when asked if he expected to be traded. "You know, I feel like being here with Deshaun (Watson) and Coop (Amari Cooper) and just the whole team is like a very good mesh and I couldn't be happier to be here. You know, I feel like it's really going to go well."

There's no explaining Moore's move from New York to Cleveland without first recounting what led him to this point. Moore arrived in New York as the 34th pick of the 2021 draft out of Mississippi and quickly made headlines with his success on the practice field, standing as a symbol of new hope for the woeful Jets. Injuries hampered Moore's ability to fully take flight, though, and after two seasons, he failed to break 100 receptions in his career. A relative lack of big-time production pushed him down the depth chart, too, leading Moore to request a trade in late October.

New York didn't fulfill this request, instead leaning on eventual Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson and past free-agent signing Corey Davis to move the ball through the air. When the 2022 season ended, the Jets knew they needed to upgrade at quarterback, successfully courting Aaron Rodgers and shifting their focus to winning immediately, leading to the free-agent addition of Mecole Hardman this week.

With Hardman joining a suddenly crowded receiving corps, Moore became available, and Browns general manager Andrew Berry capitalized with a trade that sent the 42nd pick of the 2023 draft to New York in exchange for Moore and the 76th pick.

Moore's chapter in New York is finished. He'll take from it valuable lessons about how to fight through adversity and trust he'll end up in a better place.

It will take some time before we can determine whether Cleveland -- home to a team that includes Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Njoku, but desperately needed a speedster in the slot -- is that place. For Moore, it's still better than the alternative.