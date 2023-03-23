2023 NFL free agency: Bears, Patriots, Saints among teams poised for turnaround after signings/trades

The team that won just three games last season already has more talent and a lot of ammunition to keep adding. The first key piece: The Bears have committed to quarterback Justin Fields, who showed growth in the passing game last season, dealing away the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft rather than using it to add another signal-caller. And as part of the blockbuster trade that sent the choice to the Carolina Panthers, the Bears gave Fields his best NFL weapon yet: D.J. Moore. The veteran wideout figures to be more consistently productive than he was while working with the Panthers' revolving door of quarterbacks, with whom he still managed three 1,000-yard seasons in five years. The Bears also signed tight end Robert Tonyan and running back D'Onta Foreman, who had five 100-yard games after the Panthers traded away Christian McCaffrey last season.





For the defense, the Bears inked linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, both of whom should rarely leave the field. Finally, Chicago is set up for the draft now and for the next few years after the trade with Carolina. The Bears have the ninth overall pick this year, and in the trade, they added a second-rounder this year, a first-rounder in 2024 and a second-rounder in 2025.