2023 NFL free agency: Best team fits for Teddy Bridgewater, Odell Beckham Jr. and more

This was not going to be a sales pitch for Beckham to reunite with the Browns, even before Cleveland dealt for Elijah Moore. Dallas' trade for Brandin Cooks seems to take the Cowboys out of the running, too. What's left is a handful of teams with differing motivations for adding a veteran talent like Beckham. Kansas City always seems to be in the market for receiving talent (e.g., Kadarius Toney, acquired during the 2022 season), and Beckham would certainly fit. I'm going with the Jets, though, because Aaron Rodgers' decision to facilitate a trade changes everything for New York, a city Beckham knows intimately from his time with the Giants. The Jets are in win-now mode and still have room at the position -- having signed Mecole Hardman and Allen Lazard and subtracted Moore -- to add a veteran like Beckham, who can still create a few highlights per week. He shouldn't cost too much, either, due to his difficulty staying healthy in recent years, including a 2022 season spent on the sideline. As Rodgers said last week, "Who wouldn't want Odell on their team?"