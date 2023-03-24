Around the NFL

WR DJ Chark signing with Panthers on one-year deal

Published: Mar 24, 2023 at 01:02 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Carolina Panthers have added another veteran to the wide receiver corps.

The club signed DJ Chark to a one-year contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per sources informed of the situation. The team later confirmed the signing.

The 26-year-old spent 2022 on a one-year contract in Detroit following a fractured ankle suffered in 2021, ending his campaign after four games. Chark hoped a prove-it-year deal would lead to a long-term contract this season. But his campaign in Detroit was injury-marred again, as he appeared in just 11 games. When on the field, his production was solid if unspectacular, generating 30 catches for 502 yards and three touchdowns in a good Lions offense.

Related Links

When healthy, Chark still boasts speed on the boundary and solid hands. A magical 1,008-yard, eight-TD 2019 Pro Bowl season showed the upside the former second-round pick brings. Can he turn back the clock four years later?

The Panthers are betting another year removed from the ankle fracture will get Chark closer to that Pro Bowl level.

With a dearth of options on the free agent market this offseason, Chark was among the best available. His skill set meshes well with what Adam Thielen, the club's other recent signing, brings to the table.

The recent additions will help Carolina fill the void left by trading DJ Moore to Chicago as part of the package for the No. 1 overall pick. Neither Chark nor Thielen is the playmaker Moore is, but combined, they provide whatever rookie signal-caller the Panthers select two solid veterans to work with in Year 1.

The additions of Chark and Thielen suggest the new coaching staff isn't exactly enamored with the young players left on the roster from the previous régime. Terrace Marshall, Laviska Shenault and Shi Smith project to compete for snaps down the depth chart.

Related Content

news

Ravens signing WR Nelson Agholor to one-year, $3.25M contract

Nelson Agholor is moving to Charm City. Agholor is signing a one-year, $3.25 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported on Friday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Marcus Epps 'excited for what's to come' leading Raiders secondary after 'bittersweet' Eagles exit

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps sat down with NFL.com to discuss his move to the AFC West and to reflect on his time with the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Eagles RT Lane Johnson gets $30M guaranteed on one-year extension through 2026 season

With other offensive tackles getting paid this offseason, the Eagles have handed star Lane Johnson a pay bump. Philly signed Johnson to a one-year, $33.445 million extension through 2026 with $30 million guaranteed.

news

Marcus Davenport wants to 'start from zero' with Vikings after disappointing final season with Saints

In 2022, Marcus Davenport was credited with only half of a sack in 15 games with the Saints. After inking a deal to join the Vikings this offseason, Davenport hopes a fresh start might help the next stage of his career.

news

Samaje Perine explains why he chose Broncos, expects 'dangerous' RB duo with Javonte Williams

Samaje Perine said Thursday that new Broncos coach Sean Payton sold him on joining Denver by underscoring how the former Saints coach has utilized multiple RBs in the past.

news

WR Mecole Hardman ready to show more of his game after joining 'good situation' with Jets

Coming off of offseason core surgery and joining a "good situation" with the Jets, Mecole Hardman said he's ready to show more of his game as part of a crowded wide receiver room.

news

NFL memo warns teams they are prohibited from negotiating with non-NFLPA-certified agent concerning Lamar Jackson

The NFL on Thursday sent a memo to all 32 clubs notifying them of a person who may be reaching out to teams to negotiate a deal for Lamar Jackson, whom the Baltimore Ravens placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on earlier this month.

news

17 rule proposals to be heard at Annual League Meeting

The NFL on Thursday announced its 2023 playing rule, bylaw and resolution proposals to be voted on at the Annual League Meeting next week. The league's competition committee presented eight rule change proposals, which come in addition to nine previously proposed by NFL clubs.

news

Tom Brady acquires ownership interest in WNBA's Las Vegas Aces

Tom Brady is heading to Las Vegas to join Mark Davis. Davis announced Thursday that Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl winner who recently announced his retirement, has acquired ownership interest in the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces.

news

Buccaneers release K Ryan Succop after three seasons in Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay released veteran kicker Ryan Succop on Thursday after three seasons with the club, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE