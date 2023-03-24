WR DJ Chark signing with Panthers on one-year deal

When healthy, Chark still boasts speed on the boundary and solid hands. A magical 1,008-yard, eight-TD 2019 Pro Bowl season showed the upside the former second-round pick brings. Can he turn back the clock four years later?

The Panthers are betting another year removed from the ankle fracture will get Chark closer to that Pro Bowl level.

With a dearth of options on the free agent market this offseason, Chark was among the best available. His skill set meshes well with what Adam Thielen, the club's other recent signing, brings to the table.

The recent additions will help Carolina fill the void left by trading DJ Moore to Chicago as part of the package for the No. 1 overall pick. Neither Chark nor Thielen is the playmaker Moore is, but combined, they provide whatever rookie signal-caller the Panthers select two solid veterans to work with in Year 1.