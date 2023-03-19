Panthers signing former Vikings WR Adam Thielen to three-year, $25 million deal

Minnesota released Thielen on March 10 after nine seasons with the team. Thielen joins Carolina looking to add a veteran presence after the team traded the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, along with WR D.J. Moore and future selections for the No. 1 overall pick from the Bears.

Ranked No. 84 in Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 free agents list, Thielen's route-running was needed after Moore's departure.

Thielen, 32, played the No. 2 role in Minnesota behind Justin Jefferson, and will now be the most experienced wide receiver joining the Panthers. Currently, Carolina's WR corps features Terrace Marshall Jr., Laviska Shenault Jr. and Preston Williams.

Carolina's decision to sign a player like Thielen could be a safety blanket for a rookie signal-caller like C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young or Anthony Richardson. To begin free agency, the Panthers made a notable addition to their roster by signing quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year deal.