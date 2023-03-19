Around the NFL

Panthers signing former Vikings WR Adam Thielen to three-year, $25 million deal

Published: Mar 19, 2023 at 07:34 PM
Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

The Carolina Panthers are adding a veteran to their roster.

The Panthers are signing former Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen to a three-year, $25 million deal with $10 million in the first year, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday afternoon, per sources. The team later announced the news.

Related Links

Minnesota released Thielen on March 10 after nine seasons with the team. Thielen joins Carolina looking to add a veteran presence after the team traded the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, along with WR D.J. Moore and future selections for the No. 1 overall pick from the Bears.

Ranked No. 84 in Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 free agents list, Thielen's route-running was needed after Moore's departure.

Thielen, 32, played the No. 2 role in Minnesota behind Justin Jefferson, and will now be the most experienced wide receiver joining the Panthers. Currently, Carolina's WR corps features Terrace Marshall Jr., Laviska Shenault Jr. and Preston Williams.

Carolina's decision to sign a player like Thielen could be a safety blanket for a rookie signal-caller like C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young or Anthony Richardson. To begin free agency, the Panthers made a notable addition to their roster by signing quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year deal.

Last season, the former two-time Pro Bowler contributed 70 receptions for 716 yards and six touchdowns. Thielen's last 1,000-plus receiving yard season came in 2018.

Carolina's offseason has been busy after agreeing to terms with RB Miles Sanders and adding TE Hayden Hurst this past week.

Related Content

news

Former Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson signing one-year, $8 million deal with Lions

Former Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is signing one-year, $8 million deal with the Detroit Lions, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, March 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Texans signing LT Laremy Tunsil to three-year, $75 million extension

The Houston Texans have secured left tackle Laremy Tunsil with a three-year, $75 million extension that includes $50 million in fully guaranteed money, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Cowboys acquiring WR Brandin Cooks in trade with Texans

The Dallas Cowboys are acquiring wide receiver Brandin Cooks in a trade with the Houston Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.

news

Bears RB D'Onta Foreman bringing confidence to role with Chicago: 'I came here to try to be the guy'

New Bears running back D'Onta Foreman signed with Chicago on a modest one-year, $3 million contract, but he has big plans for his time in the Windy City.

news

New Browns S Juan Thornhill believes 'all the pieces are here' for Cleveland to win Super Bowl

Newly signed Browns safety Juan Thornhill believes Cleveland is a roster that's ready to win a Super Bowl under new DC Jim Schwartz.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, March 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Saints RB Jamaal Williams on Lions' 'disrespectful' offer: 'They really didn't want me to be there'

Introduced as the newest New Orleans Saint on Friday, running back Jamaal Williams said his departure from the Detroit Lions followed a contract offer from the Lions that he felt was impertinent.

news

Jimmy Garoppolo happy to be back with Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas

In his introductory news conference on Friday, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was clear that his familiarity with Josh McDaniels played a key role in him becoming a Raider.

news

Seahawks sign former Giants safety Julian Love

Former New York Giants safety Julian Love has signed with the Seattle Seahawks, the team announced on Friday afternoon.

news

DB Marcus Epps leads NFL with $880,384 in performance-based pay distribution

The NFL's performance-based pay program rewards players who outplay their salaries on an annual basis. This year featured a few notable names, including a safety who entered the NFL as a late-round pick and cashed in with the highest distribution of all eligible players, and another defender whose perseverance inspired millions.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE