Vikings release WR Adam Thielen after a decade in Minnesota

"Adam will forever be a part of the Minnesota Vikings family and history," general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said in a statement. "Setting the standard with his play on the field, being a selfless teammate, and making a permanent impact in the community, Adam's influence is significant. We are grateful for everything he brought to the Vikings organization since arriving in 2013, and I'm thankful to have had the opportunity to work with him over the last year. He is the best representation of what the Minnesota Vikings should stand for. I wish nothing but the best for Adam, Caitlin and their entire family."

Thielen wrote a marvelous NFL story in Minnesota.

The Detroit Lakes native went undrafted out of Minnesota State in 2013. He famously attended a rookie tryout with his hometown team, eventually signing to the practice squad for the season. From there, he rose the ranks, generating a blow-up 967-yard season in 2016. The steady wideout then put up back-to-back Pro Bowl campaigns, surpassing the 1,200-yard mark in 2017 and 2018.

"Adam's tremendous impact goes well beyond the Vikings organization," owners Zygi and Mark Wilf said in a statement. "His rise from a tryout player to one of the best players in the history of our franchise has encouraged so many young athletes and is a testament to hard work and perseverance.

"He was a Minnesota Viking long before we signed him and he will be always considered a part of this team."

To say he earned his payday in 2019 is an understatement. Thielen worked his way into being one of the most reliable pass catchers in the NFL. His stellar route-running allowed him to get open at any area of the field, and his sticky hands provided playmaking in traffic.

In recent years, however, his play has fallen off a bit as he played through injury. He's generated fewer than 750 yards each of the past two seasons.

With the Vikings ready to bump K.J. Osborn to the No. 2 role behind Justin Jefferson, Thielen's nearly $20 million cap hit was untenable.