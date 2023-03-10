Around the NFL

Vikings release WR Adam Thielen after a decade in Minnesota

Published: Mar 10, 2023 at 09:54 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Adam Thielen's tenure with the Minnesota Vikings is officially ending after 10 seasons.

The Vikings are releasing the two-time Pro Bowl receiver, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Friday, per sources informed of the situation. The team later confirmed the news.

The 32-year-old's future had hung in the balance this offseason. Sides discussed restructuring his contract to lower the $19.97 million cap hit but couldn't come to an agreement. The cap-strapped Vikings will save $6.417 million on the cap with a $13.55 million dead-money hit by releasing Thielen on Friday.

Related Links

"Adam will forever be a part of the Minnesota Vikings family and history," general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said in a statement. "Setting the standard with his play on the field, being a selfless teammate, and making a permanent impact in the community, Adam's influence is significant. We are grateful for everything he brought to the Vikings organization since arriving in 2013, and I'm thankful to have had the opportunity to work with him over the last year. He is the best representation of what the Minnesota Vikings should stand for. I wish nothing but the best for Adam, Caitlin and their entire family."

Thielen wrote a marvelous NFL story in Minnesota.

The Detroit Lakes native went undrafted out of Minnesota State in 2013. He famously attended a rookie tryout with his hometown team, eventually signing to the practice squad for the season. From there, he rose the ranks, generating a blow-up 967-yard season in 2016. The steady wideout then put up back-to-back Pro Bowl campaigns, surpassing the 1,200-yard mark in 2017 and 2018.

"Adam's tremendous impact goes well beyond the Vikings organization," owners Zygi and Mark Wilf said in a statement. "His rise from a tryout player to one of the best players in the history of our franchise has encouraged so many young athletes and is a testament to hard work and perseverance.

"He was a Minnesota Viking long before we signed him and he will be always considered a part of this team."

To say he earned his payday in 2019 is an understatement. Thielen worked his way into being one of the most reliable pass catchers in the NFL. His stellar route-running allowed him to get open at any area of the field, and his sticky hands provided playmaking in traffic.

In recent years, however, his play has fallen off a bit as he played through injury. He's generated fewer than 750 yards each of the past two seasons.

With the Vikings ready to bump K.J. Osborn to the No. 2 role behind Justin Jefferson, Thielen's nearly $20 million cap hit was untenable.

Given the dearth of veteran receivers set to hit the open market next, Thielen's camp didn't have a big incentive to take a massive pay cut to remain in Minnesota. Even turning 33 before the 2023 campaign, Thielen should find a solid market for his services.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Every team's full set of picks

Here is each team's full set of picks for the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

2023 NFL Draft order for all seven rounds

Here's a look at the order for all seven rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft, from Pick 1 to 259.

news

Giants GM Joe Schoen ready to spend in free agency: 'We're not shopping for minimum players anymore'

With Daniel Jones locked up and Saquon Barkley staying in New York on the franchise tag, Giants general manager Joe Schoen can turn his full attention to upcoming free agency.

news

Bills WR Stefon Diggs on Buffalo's early playoff exit: 'It doesn't make sense'

Buffalo wide receiver Stefon Diggs said recently on HBO's The Shop that the Bills' playoff exit in 2022 "doesn't make sense" with a talented group.

news

Reunion in Seattle? John Schneider says Seahawks have been in contact with LB Bobby Wagner

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider said Thursday that he and head coach Pete Carroll have been in contact with eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker and ex-Hawk Bobby Wagner.

news

Free-agent WR Odell Beckham holding workout in Arizona for NFL teams on Friday

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham will hold a workout for NFL teams in Arizona on Friday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.

news

Rams GM Les Snead: Definitely going to rely on one of 'pillars' Matthew Stafford

Rams GM Les Snead ended any speculation about the team's plans at QB for the 2023 season, telling reporters on Thursday they're "going to definitely rely" on the Super Bowl winner.

news

Vikings' Za'Darius Smith requests release from team; Minnesota has no plans to cut LB

Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith has informed the team he wishes to be released, but Minnesota has no plans to do so and the situation remains unsolved, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

news

Seahawks' Geno Smith open to Seattle drafting a quarterback: 'I'll compete with anybody'

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was rewarded with a long-term contract for his play in 2022, but he understands the team might still draft a quarterback and welcomes the competition.

news

Texans forfeit 2023 fifth-round pick, fined $175K for salary cap reporting violation

The Houston Texans were docked their original fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and fined $175,000 for a salary cap reporting violation, the NFL announced Thursday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE