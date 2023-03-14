Panthers signing former Saints QB Andy Dalton to one-year, $10 million contract

Mired in mediocrity while churning through other veteran options like Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield and even a brief return to Cam Newton in the last two seasons, the Panthers inking Dalton to a deal strikes a far different tone this time around.

Carolina almost certainly has its sights set on a quarterback of the future thanks to a blockbuster trade with the Bears that netted it the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft.

Rather than requiring the 35-year-old Dalton, a three-time Pro Bowler, to turn the clock back and elevate the club to postseason contender, the Panthers will instead ask him to serve as a mentor and potentially a stopgap ahead of a rookie signal-caller like C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young or Anthony Richardson.

The former second-rounder is joining his fourth team in as many years after spending his first nine seasons as a Bengal. In 14 games as New Orleans' starter in 2022, Dalton threw for 2,871 yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions with a 6-8 record.

He has 38,150 career passing yards with 244 TDs and 144 INTs in 166 games.