Former Steelers first-round pick Devin Bush signing one-year deal with Seahawks

Published: Mar 17, 2023 at 07:55 AM
The Seattle Seahawks are adding much-needed aid to the linebacking corps.

The Seahawks are signing former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Devin Bush to a one-year contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the deal.

The Seattle Times first reported the news.

The No. 10 overall pick in 2019, Bush spent his first four seasons with the Steelers. He got off to a stellar start to his career, generating 109 tackles and two interceptions as a rookie. However, Bush suffered an ACL tear five games into his second season and has struggled since. The Steelers declined his fifth-year option, making the former first-round pick a free agent.

Bush started 14 games each of the past two seasons, playing in all 17 games in 2022 but losing his starting gig near the end of the campaign. He brings big hitting to the Seahawks but has struggled throughout his career in coverage.

The Seahawks have a glaring need at linebacker, where Jordyn Brooks is coming off an ACL tear and Cody Barton left in free agency (Washington). The current rumor is that Seattle could bring back Bobby Wagner, whom the Los Angeles Rams released after one season. Bush's signing won't hinder that process if it's still in the cards.

During his weekly radio show Thursday on Seattle Sports 710 AM, general manager John Schneider noted the linebacker spot where the club needed to add players. Fortunately, a plethora of LBs hit the open market and are available in the draft.

"It's just a position where there's numbers there,'' Schneider said, per the Seattle Times. "… There's just more number there, so you really have to focus on other areas where there's less numbers.''

Seattle inked one linebacker. Given its roster currently, Bush likely won't be the last one Schneider adds before we hit the summer.

