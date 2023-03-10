Reunion in Seattle? General manager John Schneider says Seahawks have been in contact with LB Bobby Wagner

Wagner spent a decade with the Seahawks from 2012-2021, but played the 2022 season with the Los Angeles Rams. Though an impressive 140-tackle campaign was had by Wagner, he will officially become a free agent on March 15 after the Rams parted ways with the off-ball backer in a move to free up salary cap space.

Though Schneider didn't specify when exactly it was that he and Carroll spoke to Wagner, it happened roughly a year removed from the Seattle releasing Wagner.

Wagner previously starred with the Seahawks for 10 fruitful seasons, helping the club to a Super Bowl and earning six All-Pro selections.

Could he potentially re-join the Seahawks?

Seattle has $30.53 million in cap space and has a need at linebacker. Cody Barton, who started 11 games last season or Seattle, is bound for free agency and former first-rounder Jordyn Brooks is recovering from an ACL tear late in the season that could hold him back from the start of the 2023 campaign.

The 32-year-old Wagner has produced 100 tackles in 11 straight seasons to start his celebrated career. Already one of the greatest Seahawks of all time, perhaps a reunion in Seattle is in store.