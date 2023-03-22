NFL trade grades: Weighing deals for No. 1 pick, Jalen Ramsey, Brandin Cooks and more

Bears receive:

WR D.J. Moore

2023 1st-rounder (No. 9 overall)

2023 2nd-rounder (No. 61)

2024 1st-rounder

2025 2nd-rounder





Imagine a parallel universe where Carolina -- armed with the No. 8 pick back in 2021 -- chose Justin Fields over a cornerback (actual selection Jaycee Horn) who would go on to log 18 missed starts over his first two seasons.





In that reality, perhaps it's the Bears of today selling the farm to finally land a quarterback. Instead, Chicago's front office under Ryan Poles has laid the bricks for a rapid rebuild around Fields, selected three spots after Horn.





The cost for Carolina is no crime, considering what previous teams have given up to reach these heights of the first round. The Bears earn points, though, for pulling away D.J. Moore in an offseason featuring an unremarkable cast of free-agent and draftable wideouts.





"It hurt, but we had to do what we had to do to get in this position," general manager Scott Fitterer said of parting with Moore, who boasts three 1,000-yard campaigns in his first five seasons despite playing with 10 different signal-callers.





Mixing Moore with Darnell Mooney, 2022 midseason addition Chase Claypool and ascending tight end Cole Kmet gives Fields a more appropriate cast of weapons after a year in which no Bears wideout crossed 500 yards. Simply lining up to stop Fields on terra firma won't cut it. He's under pressure to make a leap through the air, but Chicago's starter improved more than some might want to acknowledge down the stretch.





I'm giving the Panthers a B+ based on the aggressiveness to hopscotch Houston, Indianapolis, Seattle, Detroit, Las Vegas and Atlanta in the draft order -- all could be targeting a passer -- to grab the apple of their eye. Whether the Panthers end up liking Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud more, they have time to build consensus.





As for Carolina's true grade? Ask the teams who sold it all to land Jared Goff, Carson Wentz and Robert Griffin III about the concept of hazy tomorrows.