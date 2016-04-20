Eagles acquire No. 2 overall draft pick from Browns

While the Eagles have an enviable "problem" with too many quarterbacks, the Browns are still searching for one to believe in. Josh McCown and Robert Griffin III are in place in Cleveland. The Browns would not make this move if they were truly in love with both Goff and Wentz. Perhaps the Rams' trade really did box in Cleveland. Silver reported the Browns preferred Goff, and his expected choice at No. 1 had them re-evaluating their options of this draft.