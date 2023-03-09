Jets acquiring safety Chuck Clark from Ravens in exchange for 2024 seventh-round pick

Clark, 28, has started for the past three years for the Ravens, signing a three-year extension in 2020 for $15.3 million. He'll arrive in New York with one year left on that deal.

By trading Clark, the Ravens will save $4.14 million against the cap while taking a dead-money hit of $2.63 million, according to Over The Cap. Prior to the trade, the Ravens were more than $9 million over the 2023 cap.

The writing was on the wall when the Ravens used their 2022 first-round pick on Kyle Hamilton. Clark logged a career-high 101 tackles in 2022, starting all 17 regular-season games. In his career, he has five interceptions (one run back for a touchdown), 3.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and 32 pass breakups.