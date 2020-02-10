Around the NFL

Ravens sign S Chuck Clark to 3-year, $16M extension

Published: Feb 10, 2020 at 02:08 AM
Nick Shook

Chuck Clark stepped up in a big spot for the Ravens in 2019, and the team is rewarding him accordingly.

Clark signed a three-year contract extension with the Ravens, the team announced Monday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the extension is worth $16 million over three years, including $10 million in guarantees.

Clark had his best season of his career in 2019, appearing in 16 games (12 starts) and recording 73 tackles, nine passes defended, two forced fumbles, one interception and one sack. His performance was a revelation for the Ravens, who were relying on Tony Jefferson until his season-ending knee injury in Week 5.

Clark's contract extension is both a reward and also an excellent example of how Baltimore's front office is always looking ahead with its roster. The Ravens spent plenty to bring in Jefferson in 2017 at an average of $8.5 million per season, but with the 28-year-old entering the final season of his four-year deal in 2020 (and coming off the aforementioned knee injury), Clark stands as a potential long-term replacement at the position.

Return on investment is incredibly high with Clark, who arrived in Baltimore via the 186th overall pick of the 2017 draft. With Jefferson arriving via free agency less than two months prior, Clark was able to learn the pro game while playing behind the older Jefferson, and when the latter exited due to injury, Clark was ready to step into his spot and make the most of the opportunity.

His performance earned him recognition as the Ravens' 2019 unsung hero (per our own Adam Rank) and a significant pay raise. Not bad for a sixth-round pick.

