Jets releasing WR Braxton Berrios after being unable to come to terms on a restructure

Berrios' release saves New York $5 million against the salary cap.

Originally a sixth-round pick by the New England Patriots in 2018 (missed his entire rookie season on IR), Berrios played the last four years in New York. He generated 107 catches and 1,085 yards with five TDs as a rotational receiver.

In 2022, Berrios caught 18 passes for 145 yards on 32 targets -- often heavily involved in the red zone offense, much to the chagrin of Gang Green fans.

Berrios signed a two-year, $12 million deal in New York last offseason, but he was never going to play on an $8.232 million cap number this season. Sides were going to redo the deal, or he'd be cut.

In a weak market, Berrios should find a new home as a depth slot receiver who can be a reliable returner. Berrios earned first-team All-Pro honors as a returner in 2021 after averaging 30.4 yards per kickoff return.