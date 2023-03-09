2023 NFL free agency: Dre'Mont Jones, Jamel Dean among 7 less-heralded players who could get PAID

With Daron Payne getting the franchise tag in Washington, a lot of the defensive line focus in free agency will be on veteran Javon Hargrave, who is set to bank another lucrative contract at age 30. But Jones -- a third-round pick in 2019 who only became a full-time starter in Denver last season -- could end up being one of the biggest winners in the open market. He has 22 sacks in 56 career games (29 starts) and was just enjoying his best pro campaign before suffering a season-ending hip injury in Week 14. Per PFF, Jones generated 45 total pressures (tied for 11th among interior DL) with a 10.6 pressure percentage (11th, min. 200 pass rushes) in 2022, while also racking up 6.5 sacks. Jones figures to have multiple suitors, which could drive the price to the $18 million-per-year range.





One more name to watch in the secondary D-line market: Zach Allen, who logged 9.5 sacks in two seasons as a full-time starter for the Cardinals.