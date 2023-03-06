2023 NFL free agency: Players who could be underpriced, overpriced

In terms of value, Allen reminds me of where Javon Hargrave was three years ago. Well-respected around the league, Hargrave inked a three-year, $39 million contract from the Eagles in 2020 that turned out to be one of the best signings of the last decade.





At the time, some might have wondered if Philadelphia paid too much of a premium for a good-not-great player. But the Eagles apparently knew Hargrave, then 27, was just hitting his prime, and the deal ended up being a steal for a true difference-maker. Allen has a different body type than Hargrave and can play as a 3-4 end when asked, but they are similar in that they can play in multiple fronts and create havoc on every down.