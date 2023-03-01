2023 NFL free agency: Five players who should stay with current team, five who should hit open market

Tuesday at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, Giants general manager Joe Schoen said he'd prefer to not use the franchise tag on Jones or Saquon Barkley.





"Ideally, that doesn't happen," Schoen said. "That's going to be better for the organization. I think it would be better for Daniel, and I think it would be better for Saquon if we can get deals done without having to use the franchise tag."





But even if the Giants end up slapping Jones with the tag, just staying in New York is a winning outcome for Jones. First of all, there's a glut of veteran quarterbacks hitting the open market, including more established starters like Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo, so Danny Dimes wouldn't be the unquestioned belle of that ball. More importantly, though, Jones blossomed in Year 1 under Brian Daboll. Why would you want to leave that situation to walk into the unknown? Stick with the guy who made Josh Allen Josh Allen. At least see what he can do for you in Year 2. This seems like a no-brainer to me.