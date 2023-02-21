Analysis

Presented By

2023 NFL franchise tag primer: Candidates to watch while window is open

Published: Feb 21, 2023 at 11:05 AM
Judy_Battista_1400x1000
Judy Battista

Senior National Columnist

The Kansas City Chiefs' victory parade has barely pulled to a stop, but the NFL is already on to the 2023 season. The next important event on the calendar: the franchise-tag window, which opens Tuesday and closes March 7. Any unrestricted free agent not tagged in that period will be able to sign with any suitor when free agency opens March 15. (The negotiating period, when teams can reach out to agents of potential free agents to start talks, begins March 13.)

Eight players were tagged last year. Four wound up signing long-term extensions, including receiver Davante Adams, who was first traded from the Packers to the Raiders. But the other four -- Bengals safety Jessie Bates III, Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz, Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki -- played the 2022 season on the tag.

Barring any surprises, the free-agent class does not appear to be as flush right now as it has been in some recent years. With the salary cap soaring to $224.8 million, teams will have plenty of money to spend to keep their own players, which could thin the free-agent pool further.

Last year featured some very obvious candidates for the tag. This year? Not so much. Here are some possibilities to keep an eye on, some more likely than others -- leading off with the biggest name of all.

Related Links

Rank
1
Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens · QB

The Ravens have been adamant that the former league MVP will remain in Baltimore. But with contract negotiations apparently stalled -- complicated by the fully guaranteed deal Deshaun Watson received from the Browns last year -- and the bit of a chill that seems to have developed between the sides, the franchise tag appears to be a foregone conclusion. What comes after that is the bigger question.


It seems likely Jackson will receive the exclusive tag, which is set to be worth around $45 million. That would prevent other teams from negotiating with and signing Jackson to an offer sheet. The non-exclusive tag would pay Jackson about $32.4 million and would guarantee the Ravens receive two first-round draft picks in return if Jackson goes elsewhere. That is usually enough of a deterrent to keep other teams away, but there would likely be a few franchises that would at least consider pursuing a deal for Jackson if he were to receive the non-exclusive tender. The Ravens would almost certainly want more in return if they decide to move on from their franchise quarterback, and the exclusive tag would allow them to control Jackson's trade value. Other than Aaron Rodgers' decision on whether to return to Green Bay, seek a trade or retire, there is no more fascinating situation this offseason than Jackson's fate. 

Rank
2
Daniel Jones
Daniel Jones
New York Giants · QB
Rank
3
Saquon Barkley
Saquon Barkley
New York Giants · RB

Jones' dramatic improvement in Year 1 under Brian Daboll creates a situation that seemed unlikely last April, when the team declined the fifth-year option on Jones' rookie contract: The Giants want Jones back. In fact, they want Jones and Barkley back, but only one can get the franchise tag, and therein lies the decision. The Giants tried to get a deal done with Barkley during the season, but even the team admitted the two sides were not close then. Big Blue would presumably prefer to sign Jones to a multi-year deal; that would free up the tag to be used on Barkley, if necessary. If the G-Men and Jones can't reach an agreement on a long-term deal, though, New York would have to tag him for $32 million (the value of a non-exclusive tag for a quarterback). That is not a bad price in the current climate, but tagging Jones would also eat up a chunk of the Giants' salary-cap space that they would surely rather use to shore up other areas of the roster. 

Rank
4
Jordan Poyer
Jordan Poyer
Buffalo Bills · S

The Bills' Super Bowl window is open right now, so keeping their top players has to be a priority. Poyer falls into that category, and retaining him on a multi-year pact would be ideal, considering the glut of top quarterbacks in the AFC that Buffalo would have to beat to finally be in position to win the Lombardi Trophy. But a franchise-tag decision could be tricky. Poyer is about to turn 32. Meanwhile, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who will soon turn 25, is similarly integral to the Bills' defense and is also a pending free agent. After an earlier-than-expected exit from the postseason, Buffalo's decisions about how to allot its resources will be interesting.

Rank
5
Evan Engram
Evan Engram
Jacksonville Jaguars · TE

All of Engram's potential finally flowered with Trevor Lawrence, as the former Giant just enjoyed a career year in Jacksonville (73 catches, 766 receiving yards, four receiving touchdowns). The tag number for a tight end, $11.345 million, would be an increase in pay of less than $2.5 million relative to what he signed for in 2022. The Jaguars would likely prefer to keep as many weapons in place as possible as Lawrence ascends -- and Engram is interested in staying, as well.

Rank
6
Daron Payne
Daron Payne
Washington Commanders · DT

Payne just posted career-best production with 11.5 sacks and 20 quarterback hits in 2022, and it's hard to imagine the Commanders, who have built an impressive defensive line, would let an interior defender this disruptive leave the building. Washington has to consider the future of edge rushers Chase Young (who can be kept in town through 2024 on his rookie deal) and Montez Sweat (who has one more season remaining on his), but for a franchise that could be facing massive transition in the coming months -- the team could be sold, and a new owner would likely eventually bring in new leadership -- Payne could be a rock-solid pillar going forward.

Rank
7
Josh Jacobs
Josh Jacobs
Las Vegas Raiders · RB

Obviously, the Raiders' biggest offseason decision is at quarterback, with Derek Carr now out of the picture, but Jacobs -- 2022's NFL rushing champion -- was one of the bright spots of Josh McDaniels' first season in Vegas. No matter which quarterback winds up here, Jacobs, at $10 million, could be a nice companion. 

Rank
8
Orlando Brown
Orlando Brown
Kansas City Chiefs · OT


During the week before the Super Bowl, Brown indicated he wants to remain with the Chiefs. Brown received the tag last year, and he could be on track to be tagged again. Brown turned down a long-term deal last year, and negotiations this offseason should be fascinating. In the meantime, there is no expectation that the Chiefs would allow him to hit the open market. Tagging him at about $20 million -- and locking in the left tackle of the line that did not allow a sack by the league's top pass-rushing team in the Super Bowl -- seems like a bargain. 

Follow Judy Battista on Twitter.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL rookie grades, NFC West: Seahawks' postseason return fueled by talented first-year class

The Seahawks returned to the postseason thanks to significant contributions from their first-year players. How did the rest of the division's newbies perform in Year 1? Eric Edholm grades each rookie class in the NFC West.

news

Daniel Jeremiah 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Tyree Wilson goes before Will Anderson Jr.; Lions take QB

In his second mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Daniel Jeremiah sees Tyree Wilson -- not Will Anderson Jr. -- as the first edge rusher off the board. Plus, the Detroit Lions nab a quarterback.

news

2022 NFL rookie grades, NFC South: Falcons and Saints hit on first-round wide receivers

The Falcons and Saints each hit on a first-round wide receiver (Drake London and Chris Olave, respectively), but how did the rest of their newbies perform in Year 1? Nick Shook grades each rookie class in the NFC South.

news

2023 NFL free agency: Unheralded players who should be kept off the market by their teams

D'Onta Foreman thrived with the Panthers in 2022. Can Carolina risk letting other teams chase after him? The Next Gen Stats analytics team identifies 14 unheralded players who should be kept off the free agency market by their squads.

news

2022 NFL rookie grades, NFC North: Lions receive immediate returns; did Packers find new WR duo?

Detroit and Green Bay both had two first-round picks in last year's draft, but which team got the most out of its first-year players in 2022? Eric Edholm grades the rookie class of each team in the NFC North.

news

NFL's eight biggest Super Bowl windows right now? Chiefs, Eagles and Bengals top list; Bills at No. 7

With the 2022 NFL campaign in the books, it's time to look forward to next season -- and beyond. Who currently has the biggest Super Bowl window? Bucky Brooks provides his ranking of the top eight contenders for the next few Lombardi Trophies.

news

Next Woman Up: Ashton Washington, Player Personnel Coordinator for the Chicago Bears

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, Chicago Bears Player Personnel Coordinator Ashton Washington discusses her start in high school recruiting, prepping for the NFL Scouting Combine and the chip on her shoulder.

news

2022 NFL rookie grades, AFC West: Chiefs' Super Bowl triumph fueled by numerous newbies

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions, but where would they be without significant contributions from numerous newbies? Eric Edholm provides a grade for each AFC West team's rookie class.

news

5 NFL players who should be traded this offseason: DeAndre Hopkins, Mike Evans to continue WR trend?

Last offseason was highlighted by a number of high-profile trades, with the receiver position playing a starring role. Adam Rank identifies five notable players who SHOULD be dealt this offseason, including two highly decorated wideouts.

news

2022 NFL rookie grades, AFC East: Jets strike gold with young talent

The New York Jets swept Rookie of the Year honors, with WR Garrett Wilson and CB Sauce Gardner taking home the hardware. What kind of first-year returns did the rest of the AFC East receive? Eric Edholm reviews the rookie class of each team in the division.

news

NFL QB Index: Ranking all 68 starting quarterbacks from the 2022 NFL season

Marc Sessler evaluated every quarterback who started a game (including the playoffs) during the 2022 NFL season to create a complete ranking from 1 to 68.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE