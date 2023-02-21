2023 NFL franchise tag primer: Candidates to watch while window is open

The Ravens have been adamant that the former league MVP will remain in Baltimore. But with contract negotiations apparently stalled -- complicated by the fully guaranteed deal Deshaun Watson received from the Browns last year -- and the bit of a chill that seems to have developed between the sides, the franchise tag appears to be a foregone conclusion. What comes after that is the bigger question.





It seems likely Jackson will receive the exclusive tag, which is set to be worth around $45 million. That would prevent other teams from negotiating with and signing Jackson to an offer sheet. The non-exclusive tag would pay Jackson about $32.4 million and would guarantee the Ravens receive two first-round draft picks in return if Jackson goes elsewhere. That is usually enough of a deterrent to keep other teams away, but there would likely be a few franchises that would at least consider pursuing a deal for Jackson if he were to receive the non-exclusive tender. The Ravens would almost certainly want more in return if they decide to move on from their franchise quarterback, and the exclusive tag would allow them to control Jackson's trade value. Other than Aaron Rodgers' decision on whether to return to Green Bay, seek a trade or retire, there is no more fascinating situation this offseason than Jackson's fate.