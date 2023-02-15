Highlights from Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII victory parade

Just days after the biggest game of the year, the Chiefs took to the streets of Kansas City, Missouri, to celebrate their Super Bowl LVII victory over the Eagles on Wednesday.

Players packed onto sightseeing buses to traverse through the city, where they engaged with jubilant fans for the second time in four seasons. The raucous celebration ended at Union Station with rowdy speeches from Super Bowl LVII MVP Patrick Mahomes and his favorite target -- tight end Travis Kelce, who gleefully called out the "haters" who "were saying the Chiefs would never make the playoffs."

Among others in attendance (besides the Vince Lombardi Trophy) were Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, president Mark Donovan, general manager Brett Veach, head coach Andy Reid, and, of course, the one and only Donna Kelce.