Around the NFL

NFL franchise tag window opens today; Lamar Jackson, Orlando Brown among candidates

Published: Feb 21, 2023 at 07:49 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The NFL's tag window is officially open.

Today marks the first day clubs can place the franchise or transition tag on players whose contracts are set to expire. The window runs through March 7.

Don't expect a flurry of tag news immediately as the window opens. Teams generally wait until closer to the end of the tag window to officially make a move, utilizing that time to work on a potential long-term deal. With the NFL Scouting Combine in Indy next week, deals could get done before the tag is needed.

Teams that utilize a tender have until mid-July to work out a multi-year contract with a player. If an extension isn't agreed to by the deadline, the player will spend the 2023 season under the one-year tender.

Related Links

There are three tender options: 1) Non-exclusive franchise tag; 2) Exclusive franchise tag; 3) Transition tag.

Non-exclusive franchise tag: The most commonly used tag. When most refer to the "franchise tag," they generally talk about the non-exclusive version. This is a one-year tender of the average of the top five salaries at the player's position over the last five years, or 120 percent of his previous salary, whichever is greater. The tagged player can negotiate with other teams, but his current team has the right to match any offer or receive two first-round draft picks as compensation if he signs with another club.

Exclusive franchise tag: Unlike the non-exclusive version, the tagging team retains the sole right to negotiate with the player. The exclusivity raises the pay scale (current average salary versus averaging of the previous five years). This is a one-year tender offer of the average of the top five salaries at the player's position for the current year, or 120 percent of his previous salary, whichever is greater. Few receive the exclusive tag. Generally, players for whom other teams would gladly give up two first-round picks receive this version of the tag -- read: quarterbacks.

Transition tag: The transition tag is a one-year tender offer for the average of the top 10 salaries at the position -- as opposed to the top five for the franchise tag. It guarantees the original club the right of first refusal to match any offer the player might receive from another club. The tagging team is awarded no compensation if it chooses not to match a deal.

The tag figures are based on the salary cap for the upcoming season, which is set at $224.8 million per club, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero previously reported.

Each club can use only one tag in a year. The team can rescind the tender before the player signs it, but it counts as being used. A player can be tagged up to three times by his team, with a jump in pay for each occurrence. However, the percentage of the salary cap taken up by the third time generally makes it prohibitive.

Several big names could be tagged this cycle, including Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, New York Giants QB Daniel Jones, Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith, Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown (a second time), and several others.

Related Content

news

Ravens OC Todd Monken wants to exploit skill sets, sees QB Lamar Jackson as an 'underrated' passer

Ravens OC Todd Monken spoke of his offensive philosophy and the 'elite' skill set of QB Lamar Jackson at his introductory press conference on Tuesday.

news

Panthers HC Frank Reich plans to hand off offensive play-calling at some point; coaching staff compiled with 'diversity of thought'

Ahead of his first season in Carolina, Panthers HC Frank Reich speaks on the importance of investing heavily in his coaching staff and offered a look into building a diverse assortment of respected coaches.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Feb. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Browns part ways with special teams coordinator Mike Priefer after four seasons

Cleveland is shaking up the coaching staff once again. The Browns parted ways with special teams coach Mike Priefer, who had been special teams coordinator since 2019.

news

Evan Engram wants to return to Jags on long-term deal, open to tag: 'The interest is there on both sides'

Evan Engram is set to be the top tight end to hit free agency this offseason. Coming off the best season of his career in his first year with the Jaguars, Engram hopes to remain in Duval on a long-term contract.

news

David Carr: QB Derek Carr's free agency will be 'long process'

Derek Carr is expected to take his time and as many visits to talk with potential suitors as he can, his older brother David said Monday on "NFL Total Access."

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Feb. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Colts finalizing deal to hire Jim Bob Cooter as new offensive coordinator

The Indianapolis Colts are finalizing a deal to make Jim Bob Cooter their next offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday.

news

Dolphins' Vic Fangio still has 'a lot of coaching left' in return as DC: 'It might be 10 years, if they'll have me'

Miami Dolphins new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has returned to coaching after a year off. He's eager to turn Miami's defensive potential into production in order to return the Dolphins to the playoff hunt.

news

Chargers promoting Derrick Ansley to defensive coordinator; former DC Renaldo Hill joining Dolphins

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the Chargers plan to promote Derrick Ansley to defensive coordinator and Tommy Donatell to secondary coach/pass game coordinator, per sources informed of the situation.

news

Jonathan Gannon takes blame for Eagles' Super Bowl breakdowns: 'I did not do a good enough job'

New Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon reflected on Super Bowl LVII and took blame for the Eagles' defensive breakdowns against the Chiefs, saying he didn't do a good enough job despite the players being prepped.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE