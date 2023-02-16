5 NFL players who should be traded this offseason: DeAndre Hopkins, Mike Evans to continue WR trend?

The Cardinals have a new general manager and a new head coach, but when will Monti Ossenfort and Jonathan Gannon actually get to see their $230.5 million quarterback back on the field of play? That's unclear, with Kyler Murray currently recovering from a torn ACL suffered in December.





"My understanding is he is going to take his time and make sure this thing is 100 percent right," NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport recently reported. "He is young. He's got a long career. He's not going to rush, so do not be surprised if we don't see him to start the season or maybe even by the midway point. This injury has to heal perfectly."





Long story short: This is a franchise undergoing great change, with no real sense of urgency in 2023. Doesn't feel like the best fit for Hopkins, who turns 31 this summer and is set to make nearly $20 million next season. Arizona can clear up cap space by dealing a five-time Pro Bowler who should still be in high demand in this pass-happy league, with the Cardinals receiving some valuable draft currency for the rebuild. It'd make sense for Arizona. It'd make sense for a trade partner looking to really compete in '23. And it'd make sense for Hopkins, who's too good a player to wind down his prime years on a team in transition.