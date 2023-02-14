NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs reign after Super Bowl LVII win; where does the rest of the league stand?

We like to imagine Robert Saleh sliding a note under Aaron Rodgers' door during the quarterback's darkness retreat: "Hey bud: ICYMI the Jets swept both Rookie of the Year categories at NFL Honors this year. Seems promising? -- Bob S."





Adding Rodgers to a talented young roster would instantly make the Jets one of the most intriguing teams in football entering the 2023 season. This is surely not lost on owner Woody Johnson, who has shown in the past he is willing to make a splash in an attempt to finally end the franchise's half-century-and-counting Super Bowl drought. Could Rodgers be a disaster in New York? Most definitely. But he could also be the best thing that ever happened to the Jets.