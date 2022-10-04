NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: 49ers vault back into top five, send Rams tumbling out of top 10

Previous rank: No. 7





The Ravens are clearly a dangerous team, but man, do they know how to lose. Baltimore built a 20-3 first-half advantage over the powerhouse Bills, only to watch it all slip away in a last-second loss that left John Harbaugh answering questions about a fourth-down gamble that went terribly awry. "So, hindsight, you could take the points," Harbaugh said of the decision to bypass a go-ahead field goal and instead go for it on fourth down with just over four minutes remaining. "But if you look at it analytically, you understand why we did it." Understandable? Sure. But poor execution -- Lamar Jackson floated a pass into the end zone that was intercepted by Bills safety Jordan Poyer -- led to a defeat every bit as bitter as the fourth-quarter meltdown against the Dolphins in Week 2. Get this out of your system now, gang.