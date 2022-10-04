Broncos LB Randy Gregory (knee) placed on injured reserve, to miss at least four games

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Randy Gregory will miss at least four weeks due to a knee injury.

The club placed the pass rusher on injured reserve on Tuesday, forcing him out for at least the next four games.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday that Gregory will undergo arthroscopic surgery to trim the meniscus in his injured knee. The good news is that Gregory's ACL is intact.

Tuesday's move to place the edge rusher on IR firms up the timeline. Gregory is eligible to return in Week 10 after the Broncos' bye.

Gregory signed a five-year, $70 million deal to join the Broncos in March after six years with the Dallas Cowboys. He was injured Sunday in Denver's 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

In addition to Gregory, the Broncos also placed running back Javonte Williams on IR after his season-ending knee injury.