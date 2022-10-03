Broncos LB Randy Gregory to undergo knee surgery, will miss multiple weeks

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Randy Gregory will undergo arthroscopic surgery to trim the meniscus in his injured knee and is expected to miss a couple of weeks, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday.
Though the Broncos will be without their prized free-agent pass rusher for multiple weeks, there is positive news as Gregory's ACL is intact, Pelissero added. A more definitive timeline for Gregory's availability will be determined by the surgery.
Gregory, who signed a five-year, $70 million deal to join the Broncos in March after six years with the Dallas Cowboys, was injured Sunday in Denver's 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
In Gregory's absence, the door is likely to open for more reps from rookie Nik Bonitto and second-year player Baron Browning.
Broncos running back Javonte Williams was also injured in the defeat and is lost for the season due to multiple torn ligaments in his knee.
Gregory, who posted two sacks, two forced fumbles and nine tackles through four games, will fortunately return for Denver, but just when that return will be remains to be seen.