Around the NFL

Broncos LB Randy Gregory to undergo knee surgery, will miss multiple weeks

Published: Oct 03, 2022 at 05:09 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Randy Gregory will undergo arthroscopic surgery to trim the meniscus in his injured knee and is expected to miss a couple of weeks, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday.

Though the Broncos will be without their prized free-agent pass rusher for multiple weeks, there is positive news as Gregory's ACL is intact, Pelissero added. A more definitive timeline for Gregory's availability will be determined by the surgery.

Gregory, who signed a five-year, $70 million deal to join the Broncos in March after six years with the Dallas Cowboys, was injured Sunday in Denver's 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

In Gregory's absence, the door is likely to open for more reps from rookie Nik Bonitto and second-year player Baron Browning.

Broncos running back Javonte Williams was also injured in the defeat and is lost for the season due to multiple torn ligaments in his knee.

Gregory, who posted two sacks, two forced fumbles and nine tackles through four games, will fortunately return for Denver, but just when that return will be remains to be seen.

news

Steelers expected to move forward with rookie Kenny Pickett as starting quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to move forward with rookie Kenny Pickett as the starting quarterback, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports

news

Vikings safety Lewis Cine set for Tuesday surgery on compound leg fracture, to remain in London

Vikings first-round pick Lewis Cine will remain in London for surgery following a gruesome injury suffered in Sunday's win over the Saints. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday that Cine suffered a compound fracture to his lower leg.

news

Panthers coach Matt Rhule acknowledges QB Baker Mayfield's struggles, declines job security questions

Following Carolina's latest loss in Week 4, head coach Matt Rhule is starting to feel the heat as the Panthers start the year with a 1-3 record.

news

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel rules out Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) for Week 5 game vs. Jets

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled out quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Monday for the team's Week 5 game against the Jets due to the concussion that Tagovailoa suffered on Sept. 29 against the Bengals.

news

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) placed on injured reserve, to miss at least four games

Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson has been placed on injured reserve and will miss at least the next four games, the team announced.

news

Broncos RB Javonte Williams suffered torn ACL vs. Raiders, out for rest of season

Broncos RB Javonte Williams suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's loss to the Raiders and will miss the remainder of the 2022 season, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.

news

Longtime Ravens CB Jimmy Smith retires after 11 seasons in NFL

A longtime Ravens cornerback is calling it a career. Jimmy Smith will officially retire from the NFL on Monday, the team announced on Twitter.

news

Colts rule out LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion) for 'TNF' vs. Broncos

Colts head coach Frank Reich on Monday ruled out star linebacker Shaquille Leonard for Thursday's game against the Broncos due to a concussion he suffered Sunday vs. the Titans.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Josh McDaniels after Josh Jacobs' career day vs. Broncos: 'One of the best runners that I've ever been around'

Earning their first win of the season, the Raiders relied on running back Josh Jacobs to put the game on ice against the Broncos in Week 4.

news

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll after win over Lions: Geno Smith is playing 'some spectacular football'

Geno Smith is among the top QBs in the NFL in several passing categories, and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is among those recognizing the veteran quarterback for his play.

