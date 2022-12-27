NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: San Francisco 49ers claim No. 1 spot for first time in 2022 season

Previous rank: No. 28





The wheels came all the way off for the Broncos on Christmas Day in an embarrassing 51-14 loss to the Rams that served as a final straw for new ownership. On Monday, Nathaniel Hackett was fired after less than a season on the job, a necessary move for a team that knows major changes are necessary to get the Broncos back on the right path. Monday's decision means Russell Wilson will operate under a new coach and new offense in what could be a make-or-break Year 2 for the embattled QB. Wilson was a mess on Saturday, throwing three interceptions before a meaningless touchdown drive in the fourth quarter. The Broncos average 15.5 points per game, their lowest since 1971 (14.5 points per game). Hackett deserves blame for the intense struggles, but Wilson's sudden decline cannot be ignored.