Around the NFL

2022 NFL season, Week 16: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Published: Dec 25, 2022 at 01:49 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

  • Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Dean Lowry (calf) is questionable to return versus Miami.
  • Miami Dolphins pass rusher Bradley Chubb (hand) is questionable to return versus the Packers.
  • Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (shoulder) is pushing to play in Week 17 versus the Saints, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL GameDay Morning. Rapoport adds that the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys on Saturday makes it more likely Hurts returns before the playoffs.

Related Content

news

49ers' George Kittle says Nick Bosa 'secured' Defensive Player of the Year award with two-sack performance vs. Washington

49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa leads the league with 17.5 sacks with two games left to play, and teammate George Kittle believes it's time he gets the recognition for his dominance.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 16 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Eli Apple accuses Mac Jones of 'dirty play' during Bengals' win over Patriots

Patriots second-year quarterback Mac Jones was accused by Bengals cornerback Eli Apple for making a "dirty play" during New England's 22-18 loss to Cincinnati on Saturday.

news

NFL players, teams celebrate Christmas Day on social media

Teams and players from around the NFL are in the holiday spirit on Sunday.

news

Cowboys' T.Y. Hilton after game-changing third-down catch: 'That's what I do, man, I just make plays'

The Cowboys' 40-34 victory over the Eagles on Saturday turned on a jaw-dropping catch by late-season addition T.Y. Hilton, perhaps finally putting to rest Dallas' need to pursue wide receiver Odell Beckham.

news

Steelers retire Franco Harris' No. 32 during emotional halftime ceremony days after Hall of Famer's death

"It wasn't supposed to be like this." That's how Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II prefaced Saturday evening's bittersweet jersey retirement ceremony for franchise icon Franco Harris.

news

Commanders' Ron Rivera not ready to name Week 17 starter after Carson Wentz replaces Heinicke in loss

After a 37-20 loss to the 49ers which saw the return of QB Carson Wentz late in the game, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said the team has a lot to think about before they decide whether they will start Wentz or Taylor Heinicke going forward.

news

Ravens coach John Harbaugh: Playoff berth won't impact when Lamar Jackson returns

The Ravens have booked their ticket to the postseason, and the next step is getting their starting quarterback back on the field. But head coach John Harbaugh said Saturday that the timeline for when Lamar Jackson could return is still to be determined.

news

2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Chargers-Colts game on 'Monday Night Football'

NFL.com's Bobby Kownack breaks down four things to watch for when the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Indianapolis Colts on "Monday Night Football."

news

2022 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Saturday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Saturday's Week 16 action.

news

Ravens return to playoffs after one-year hiatus with win over Falcons, Patriots' loss to Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens are back in the playoffs. Baltimore's win over the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday and a heaping of helpful outcomes throughout the AFC have clinched a postseason berth for the Ravens following a one-season hiatus.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE