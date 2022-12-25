2022 NFL season, Week 16: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

- Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Dean Lowry (calf) is questionable to return versus Miami.
- Miami Dolphins pass rusher Bradley Chubb (hand) is questionable to return versus the Packers.
- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (shoulder) is pushing to play in Week 17 versus the Saints, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL GameDay Morning. Rapoport adds that the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys on Saturday makes it more likely Hurts returns before the playoffs.
49ers' George Kittle says Nick Bosa 'secured' Defensive Player of the Year award with two-sack performance vs. Washington
49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa leads the league with 17.5 sacks with two games left to play, and teammate George Kittle believes it's time he gets the recognition for his dominance.
Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 16 games in 2022 NFL season
The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.
Eli Apple accuses Mac Jones of 'dirty play' during Bengals' win over Patriots
Patriots second-year quarterback Mac Jones was accused by Bengals cornerback Eli Apple for making a "dirty play" during New England's 22-18 loss to Cincinnati on Saturday.
NFL players, teams celebrate Christmas Day on social media
Teams and players from around the NFL are in the holiday spirit on Sunday.
Cowboys' T.Y. Hilton after game-changing third-down catch: 'That's what I do, man, I just make plays'
The Cowboys' 40-34 victory over the Eagles on Saturday turned on a jaw-dropping catch by late-season addition T.Y. Hilton, perhaps finally putting to rest Dallas' need to pursue wide receiver Odell Beckham.
Steelers retire Franco Harris' No. 32 during emotional halftime ceremony days after Hall of Famer's death
"It wasn't supposed to be like this." That's how Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II prefaced Saturday evening's bittersweet jersey retirement ceremony for franchise icon Franco Harris.
Commanders' Ron Rivera not ready to name Week 17 starter after Carson Wentz replaces Heinicke in loss
After a 37-20 loss to the 49ers which saw the return of QB Carson Wentz late in the game, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said the team has a lot to think about before they decide whether they will start Wentz or Taylor Heinicke going forward.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh: Playoff berth won't impact when Lamar Jackson returns
The Ravens have booked their ticket to the postseason, and the next step is getting their starting quarterback back on the field. But head coach John Harbaugh said Saturday that the timeline for when Lamar Jackson could return is still to be determined.
2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Chargers-Colts game on 'Monday Night Football'
NFL.com's Bobby Kownack breaks down four things to watch for when the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Indianapolis Colts on "Monday Night Football."
2022 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Saturday's games
Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Saturday's Week 16 action.
Ravens return to playoffs after one-year hiatus with win over Falcons, Patriots' loss to Bengals
The Baltimore Ravens are back in the playoffs. Baltimore's win over the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday and a heaping of helpful outcomes throughout the AFC have clinched a postseason berth for the Ravens following a one-season hiatus.
