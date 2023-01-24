NFL Power Rankings, Championship Sunday: Bengals, Eagles ride high; Bills, Cowboys bow out

Previous rank: No. 5





You couldn't ask for a better outcome. Saturday night's 38-7 destruction of the Giants brought the curtain down on a rival in embarrassing fashion while also restoring the image of the NFC's No. 1 seed as a swaggering juggernaut not to be trifled with. Entering the weekend, it was legitimately unclear which version of Philly we would see in the Divisional Round after a labored close to the season, with lingering health questions around key stars. But quarterback Jalen Hurts looked like an MVP again, and Lane Johnson led an offensive line that blew open holes en route to 268 rushing yards. The idea of the Eagles being vulnerable now seems, well ... absurd. "You f---ing saw it, pardon my language," left tackle Jordan Mailata said, per The Athletic. "It's just that juice, man. That swag. Jalen's got a ton of swag, so he's always showing it out on the field. And his football IQ, just making plays out there. And having the same continuity on the O-line, it's a fact -- a key stat to winning games. ... So it helps when you get your star players back, for sure."